A shakeup in some county government departments could help you

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Tuesday night Vigo County Council approved a restructuring for the county highway department.

It means some positions will be moved around or eliminated, a brand new department will start, and it could make things a lot easier for county residents.

Larry Robbins is the highway director and county engineer. He said these moves are going to make it a lot easier for departments to communicate directly instead of having to go through entities like the commissioners.

Another huge thing that happened was they added a new GIS department. That stands for geographic information system It's a tool they can use to collect data. Robbins said the county can use it to make sure they are staying on top of issues.

For example, right now they have a three-man crew to replace drive pipes. Because of that, some replacements have fallen by the wayside. With data from GIS and mapping, they can make sure they stay on top of things like that.

"I feel this is important because as a citizen you will see better service from your county government, Robbins said. "So, it's something new and different that hopefully, the communication between the public and the departments that fulfill those services for them are getting better."

Robbins said this is a tool Vigo County has had since about 2003, but we haven't upgraded how we use it. He said it could be a great thing for not only departments but for citizens and he said right now it will not cost the county taxpayers anything extra.