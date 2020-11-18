A second downtown hotel is coming to the site of the Vigo County School Corporation building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A second hotel is coming to the crossroads of America. However, you’ll have to wait a few years for it to become a reality. This morning, the Capital Improvement Board approved a resolution.

It transfers ownership of the former school corporation property at 7 and Wabash. Later this afternoon the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission accepted it.

A new Courtyard by Marriott and a parking garage will be built on this property.

Originally the new hotel and parking garage was to be built at 8 and cherry streets.

The Redevelopment Commission will now put the property up for sale.

The CIB anticipates a group called Terminal Hotel Partners will buy the property, with the promise to build the hotel and parking garage.

It would be a $20 million project.

Plans call for the parking garage to be built on the ground level, with a three-story hotel going on top of it.

The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission said, “The top of the parking area creates an opportunity for a rooftop pool, firepit, outdoor space, maybe even a bar or restaurant. And that would overlook Wabash avenue."

Construction for the project won’t begin until the convention center is complete.

That’s slated to open in April or May of 2022.