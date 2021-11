VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some construction could impact your travels in Vigo County on Friday, November 19th.

The intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Harlan Drive will be closed.

Indiana Department of Transportation tells News 10 the closure will take place at 6 A.M. on Friday.

It will reopen on Saturday morning at 6.

INDOT told News 10 this so crews can patch the area with asphalt.

Again, the work is expected to be completed on Saturday morning.