Domestic disputes are on the rise as stay-at-home orders continue

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The pandemic is causing concern for more than just health care workers. Some advocacy groups fear an increase in domestic abuse cases as the stay a home order continues.

It's unfortunately not something new. Domestic violence happens every day, but right now we are seeing an increase in domestic abuse.

"You're now at home with an individual that maybe you weren't spending a lot of time with, tension is rising,” Bronze Bostick, Volunteer Coordinator for the Council on Domestic Abuse said.

“That window to maybe go to work, or go to the gym, or go hang out with friends isn't available anymore. So, now you're confined to this space 24/7, 7 days a week. Things can get kind of tense. Little arguments can explode and things can get out of hand really, really fast," she said.

Bostick said they are seeing more people try to reach out to them during this time, but are actually seeing fewer phone calls.

"We have seen an increase in people trying to communicate with us, but it's been through other avenues. Since they can't really communicate with us one on one cause they're in the house with the abuser that's listening in on those conversations," she said.

She said there are ways you can help if you think your friends or family could be in danger.

"Kind of pay attention to different patterns of behavior that are changing and just maybe say I'm here, I'm available if you need to talk. So, they know they have somebody, an advocate on their side. Cause that's all they need is somebody on their side that they can trust. That they feel comfortable going to you with those problems," she said.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are multiple ways you can get it. CODA is open 24/7, 7 days a week.

You can call, text, or message them on their website or Facebook.

The number to text is 812-974-0778. The number to call CODA is 812-232-1736 or 800-566-2632.