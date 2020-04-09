Clear

A rise in abuse in Vigo County, officials say it may be linked to COVID-19

It's sexual assault awareness month and throughout April advocates are putting the focus on a critical topic. It comes after officials say we're seeing more abuse in Vigo County.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 9:29 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- It's sexual assault awareness month and throughout April advocates are putting the focus on a critical topic.
It comes after officials say we're seeing more abuse in Vigo County.

News 10 spoke with Sheriff John Plasse who says that quarantine may be one of the leading causes for the increase.

"We're being around each other more and not able to get away and I'm not saying it's not good to be around your family, but everyone needs a break. We're not getting that right now, with some families. I think that's why we're seeing an increase in domestic calls," Plasse explained.

Overall service calls have decreased by 44% but domestic calls remain high on the list.

"The percentage of domestic calls is 3% higher this year than last year but the actual number is lower because of the reduced calls we are seeing," said Plasse.

Plasse urges residents to remain calm and report any concerns.

"We have enough going on right now. Don't be as concerned with the increase just try to do what you can to not be apart of that problem."

