A resolution to recognize one Vigo County school on their four-star rating

The Vigo County School board recognized a great accomplishment made by one of their schools and they hope more schools achieve this goal in the future.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It was not your typical school board meeting lasting only about 20 minutes. 

But what they lacked for in agenda items, they made up for in one school's recognition.

At school board meetings in the past, they took the time to highlight some of the accomplishments students have achieved.

One meeting they recognized the Terre Haute South spell bowl state championship.

Another they recognized the first girl wrestling state champion from West Vigo.

Monday nights recognition was a little different. The school board recognized Dixie Bee Elementary for being a four-star school.

That was appointed by the Indiana Department of Education.

Haworth said he hopes with this school's achievement more Vigo County schools will work hard to reach the same goal.

"Well one, it demonstrates not just excellence in one academic year but a commitment to excellence. You just don't end up there it's not something that just happens," Haworth said. "Also, hopefully, it's a model for all of our other schools. Something to strive for and something that with some hard work and dedication over time maybe we can see some more of those."

Getting a 4-star rating is no easy task.

According to the Indiana Department of education website schools must earn an 'A' on the states accountability system, test 95% of students on I-step, And be in the top 25 percentile for step testing in math and English language arts.

