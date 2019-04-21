A reminder from the Vigo Couty Clerk's Office, the May primary is for city residents only

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are nearing the May Primary Election, and the Vigo County Clerk's Office has a reminder.
This is a city election for Terre Haute and a town election in West Terre Haute.
You must live in city limits to vote.
If you aren't sure, call voter registration before heading to the polls at 812-462-3393.
Early voting is underway.
See the polling places below.
