A reminder from the Vigo Couty Clerk's Office, the May primary is for city residents only

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are nearing the May Primary Election, and the Vigo County Clerk's Office has a reminder.

This is a city election for Terre Haute and a town election in West Terre Haute.

You must live in city limits to vote.

If you aren't sure, call voter registration before heading to the polls at 812-462-3393.

Early voting is underway.

See the polling places below.