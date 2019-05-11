Clear

A region-wide initiative wants to bring internet access into rural homes

West Central 2025 is an initiative linking each county in the region to coordinate efforts to improve life for Hoosiers.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 6:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - West Central 2025 is an initiative linking each county in the region to coordinate efforts to improve life for Hoosiers. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce also works to coordinate these efforts.
Right now, there's a big push to bring broadband connectivity to rural communities. Those behind the push say this is a critical step in moving the region forward and opening up increased economic development.
This collaborative effort also opens the region up to grant opportunities. West Central 2025 has also set goals to boost tourism and attract new talent.

