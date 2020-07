Duke Energy says you need to be on the look-out for a new scam. It targets electric and natural gas customers.

Duke says that in Indiana, more than 1,400 scams have been reported since June.

Duke Energy says scammers have a new tactic. They promise to mail customers refund checks...after they confirm your personal information.

Duke says if you think you've been contacted by one of these scammers, you should hang up the phone, call the utility provider, and then call the police.