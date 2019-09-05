Clear

License plate check lands a Terre Haute man behind bars for vehicle theft

A license plate check landed a Terre Haute man behind bars after police learned the vehicle was reported stolen.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 2:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A license plate check landed a Terre Haute man behind bars after police learned the vehicle was reported stolen.

An Indiana State Police Trooper said he noticed a stopped vehicle at U.S. 41 and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.

When the trooper ran the license plate, he learned it had been reported stolen out of Terre Haute.

Police say 29-year-old Cory Thompson was the driver.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found meth and other narcotics.

Thompson was arrested on charges of vehicle theft, possession of meth, dealing meth, possession of cocaine, and driving while suspended.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Federal judge awards victim $1.5 million after she claims she assaulted by former Vigo County Parks

Image

Thursday Weather Update

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Boys and Girls Club robotics

Image

TH NORTH VOLLEYBALL

Image

CODA reaches fundraising goal

Image

The City of Marshal looks to change ordinances to ban the sale of pot

Image

Vigo County Jail forum

Image

Terre Haute firefighter arrested for child molestation

Image

Linton football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen