License plate check lands a Terre Haute man behind bars for vehicle theft

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A license plate check landed a Terre Haute man behind bars after police learned the vehicle was reported stolen.

An Indiana State Police Trooper said he noticed a stopped vehicle at U.S. 41 and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.

When the trooper ran the license plate, he learned it had been reported stolen out of Terre Haute.

Police say 29-year-old Cory Thompson was the driver.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found meth and other narcotics.

Thompson was arrested on charges of vehicle theft, possession of meth, dealing meth, possession of cocaine, and driving while suspended.