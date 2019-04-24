Clear

A project is in the works for the City of Brazil to help avoid major flooding

The City of Brazil is no stranger to flooding. A recently approved grant will assist this issue with hopes to make major changes for the future.

Apr. 23, 2019
Jordan Kudisch

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Brazil is very familiar with issues caused by heaving flooding and rain.

Brazil Mayor Wyndham said the city received a study last week. The study was paid for by a $40,000 grant through ORCA or the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

It helped identify problem areas and ways to create solutions for flooding. The project will focus on nine trouble areas including Grant Street and Edgewood Drive.

Storm drains and pipelines will be installed to help create a new direction of water flow so that in the event of a storm, water will be redirected.

Mayor Wyndham told us that the project will take several years and a large amount of money.

"I mean literally it takes millions of dollars to do this kind of project so we'll start it on it. We're gonna be out there working on it and hopefully have some patience from citizens during the process. We have our plan of attack, and that was the first step so now, let's implement it," said Wyndham. 

Wyndham told News 10 that this is an issue they've been focusing on for some time now.

"We have areas that are continuous problem areas and we're not kicking that can down the road, we wanna address it and we'll attack it as long as we have some funding to help facilitate it we're gonna try to fix these areas," said Wyndham.

Superintendent of Stormwater Billy Goodrich told us that he's excited to get the ball rolling on these projects. 

"There's not a day that goes by that I'm not called especially during rain events that someone has an issue that we told them we're going to address. It just takes time...wheels turn they turn slow but they do turn and we want everyone who has an issue to be taken out of that situation," said Goodrich.

There is no official start date for the projects but Goodrich told us it's projected to start within the next year.

