Clear

A potential rehabilitation facility is causing some division

An abandoned building is causing some controversy for one Terre Haute community.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 10:25 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- What once was a nursing home is now an abandoned building sitting in Farrington's Grove. One group is looking to make it a drug rehabilitation center. Thomas Manson lives in the area and he is one of many who are against the center going there.

"This is a 24-hour drug facility that is trying to relocate in the center of a residential area and we just don't feel it's appropriate," Manson said.

The rezoning of the property was first brought in front of the Terre Haute City Council at their meeting last week. Dozens of community members showed up to voice their opinion.

Many of them, including Manson, said they are for a rehab facility, but just not in their back yard.

"It's not really about rehab. It's not really about Farrington's Grove it's that this facility is not appropriate for any neighborhood," he said.

Other neighbors like Mark Collins said it doesn't matter where you put the facility. What matters is getting people some help.

"Look at the community. When you drive around and walk around the community it seems like there's a lot of people in need. A lot of people who need help to recover and having a facility like that will help them recover," Collins said.

Collins said putting the rehab center here will also be good for the building that's currently sitting empty.

"If it's not boarded up and it's occupied that helps increase property value," he said.

The rezoning of this property is set to be on the City Council's agenda. That meeting will be tomorrow night in City Hall at 6. It is open to the public but there are COVID-19 restrictions. You can also send your comments virtually. 

You can find more information, here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Clouds clearing overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Night: Clouds move out, cold. Low: 31

Image

State Board of Accounts releases Vincennes Police Department investigation findings

Image

Extensive COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout Update

Image

Federal executions could be coming to an end as Biden/Harris administration is set to move in

Image

Brian Smith picks up 100th career win in Loogootee road victory at Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Linton girls take down TH North

Image

THS wrestlers win Hammer Trophy for the fifth year in a row

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 46

Image

Waiting to die: Lisa Montgomery execution

Image

Vanessa Shafford earns statewide recognition

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1040168

Reported Deaths: 19497
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4221598841
DuPage668581116
Will56435845
Lake51685864
Kane44579659
Winnebago25606400
Madison23239444
St. Clair21264398
McHenry20894234
Champaign1497493
Peoria14426226
Sangamon14076226
McLean12772146
Rock Island11595294
Tazewell11524233
Kankakee11230173
Kendall930576
LaSalle9031244
Macon8527175
DeKalb718089
Adams713399
Vermilion7125101
Williamson5963112
Boone542076
Whiteside5116172
Clinton483181
Coles460278
Ogle449666
Knox4411137
Grundy420954
Effingham420765
Jackson400267
Henry392374
Marion3857111
Franklin369365
Macoupin365792
Randolph360362
Monroe344463
Livingston343765
Stephenson342873
Jefferson325897
Morgan318387
Woodford305962
Logan298555
Bureau295477
Lee292170
Christian288070
Montgomery284636
Fayette284253
Iroquois252553
Perry251260
Fulton249447
Jersey212251
Lawrence212129
McDonough207650
Douglas196732
Saline195849
Shelby191534
Union190332
Cass171331
Crawford170532
Bond169520
Warren156442
Pike151143
Richland148640
Jo Daviess145024
Wayne145043
Hancock144332
Edgar141149
Clark140025
Carroll139932
Washington139225
Ford134547
Moultrie133428
Clay129337
White128429
Greene122142
Johnson118215
Mercer115127
Wabash114314
Mason113640
Piatt113614
De Witt108625
Cumberland104627
Jasper100415
Massac97830
Menard8289
Hamilton67014
Marshall63313
Schuyler59015
Pulaski5873
Brown57611
Stark48920
Edwards4498
Henderson43216
Calhoun4204
Gallatin3754
Alexander3707
Scott3621
Putnam3421
Hardin2828
Pope2302
Unassigned1060
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 570477

Reported Deaths: 9104
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion789051266
Lake43199654
Allen31006529
Hamilton27225297
St. Joseph26066368
Elkhart23687334
Vanderburgh17863209
Tippecanoe16808114
Porter14003155
Johnson13911274
Hendricks13265232
Vigo10195170
Madison10168206
Clark9757125
Monroe8810102
Delaware8496129
LaPorte8411152
Kosciusko766975
Howard7562134
Warrick611090
Hancock610491
Bartholomew609193
Floyd5851105
Wayne5732153
Grant5623108
Dubois523470
Boone517165
Morgan494384
Marshall481784
Henry477161
Cass459959
Noble449456
Dearborn436641
Jackson405445
Shelby389075
Lawrence369671
Clinton356038
Gibson341455
DeKalb329262
Montgomery320150
Knox316239
Harrison311242
Miami299042
Steuben297240
Adams287535
Ripley282945
Wabash282045
Whitley281724
Huntington274656
Putnam272945
Jasper271933
White259538
Daviess252170
Jefferson238738
Fayette236348
Decatur234181
Greene225558
Posey221026
Wells220746
LaGrange220461
Scott209637
Clay209032
Randolph202040
Jennings186135
Sullivan184131
Spencer174417
Fountain171325
Starke167741
Washington167116
Jay159621
Fulton155129
Owen154034
Carroll148515
Orange143733
Rush141218
Vermillion140233
Perry139026
Franklin137432
Parke12558
Tipton124332
Pike107125
Blackford104122
Pulaski92535
Newton87120
Brown83928
Benton82310
Crawford7039
Martin67813
Warren6347
Union5972
Switzerland5795
Ohio4457
Unassigned0373