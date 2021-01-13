A potential rehabilitation facility is causing some division

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- What once was a nursing home is now an abandoned building sitting in Farrington's Grove. One group is looking to make it a drug rehabilitation center. Thomas Manson lives in the area and he is one of many who are against the center going there.

"This is a 24-hour drug facility that is trying to relocate in the center of a residential area and we just don't feel it's appropriate," Manson said.

The rezoning of the property was first brought in front of the Terre Haute City Council at their meeting last week. Dozens of community members showed up to voice their opinion.

Many of them, including Manson, said they are for a rehab facility, but just not in their back yard.

"It's not really about rehab. It's not really about Farrington's Grove it's that this facility is not appropriate for any neighborhood," he said.

Other neighbors like Mark Collins said it doesn't matter where you put the facility. What matters is getting people some help.

"Look at the community. When you drive around and walk around the community it seems like there's a lot of people in need. A lot of people who need help to recover and having a facility like that will help them recover," Collins said.

Collins said putting the rehab center here will also be good for the building that's currently sitting empty.

"If it's not boarded up and it's occupied that helps increase property value," he said.

The rezoning of this property is set to be on the City Council's agenda. That meeting will be tomorrow night in City Hall at 6. It is open to the public but there are COVID-19 restrictions. You can also send your comments virtually.

You can find more information, here.