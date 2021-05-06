A popular brunch returns after taking a year and a half off

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sundays are a great time to grab brunch - and a local tradition will allow you to do just that.

Sunday brunch at O'Shaughnessy on the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods campus is coming back this weekend, just in time for Mother's Day.

The campus hasn't had the brunch for the last year and a half.

With that said, if you are looking for a place to eat on Mother's Day, you may have to postpone until next Sunday. That's because O'Shaughnessy has sold out of tickets for this weekend.

The brunch takes place on Sundays from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. You can get tickets at this link.