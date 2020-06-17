A plan is in place for protesters at the prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - With these executions scheduled to resume more security will be required to keep order.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office will be playing a role in that.

News 10 spoke with Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, he says there's a plan in place to keep protesters and counter protesters apart.

The Sheriff's Office is in frequent contact with the prison.

Plasse says they're comfortable with the plan they have worked out to help keep everyone safe. Hopefully it will be a non-event. i think the plan is pretty sound, because they are not right together, there's a big distance between the protesters and the counter protesters, so they've thought out the plan pretty well at the prision. "

Keeping everyone safe while allowing them their right to protest is a top priority.