Family of Mezmariah Wilson releases balloons as suspects face murder charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Family members of a murdered teen said they're glad the wheels of justice are turning.

It's a story we've been following closely since June. Earlier this week, we told you judges increased the charges for Matthew Earle and Kyle Johnson. They are now for murder and attempted murder.

It's in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Mezmariah Wilson. The shooting happened earlier this year in Sullivan county. Wilson was a student at Terre Haute South High School.

Wednesday night, family friends acknowledged those new charges with a balloon release for Wilson. It happened at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

Family members we spoke with say this is a terrible tragedy, but they say they're grateful to see the murder charges for Earle and Johnson.

"She was one of my best friends. She meant a lot to me along with her sisters, and a piece of her...a piece is missing," Connie Mellinger, Wilson's grandmother said.