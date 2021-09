VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking to get rid of confidential papers and documents, you'll have the chance this weekend.

First Financial Bank is hosting a free community shredding event this Saturday.

You can bring up to five bags or boxes to be shredded.

The shredding event will be hosted in the parking lot of the First Financial Meadows Banking Center.

You can bring your papers to shred from 9 am until 11 am.