A pair of ISU COVID-19 workspace accommodations are set to expire next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A pair of special COVID-19 accommodations for workers at Indiana State University are set to expire.

ISU says the temporary remote work accommodation will end on May 31. This is for people who've been working remotely or people with other workplace accommodations.

All employees who were working remotely should return to work on June 1.

See the full release below.

"Indiana State University reminds the campus community that two COVID-19 related accommodations are set to expire next week.

The temporary remote work accommodation will end on May 31. This allowed for workplace modifications, the opportunity to work remotely, or the ability to utilize vacation, sick, or unpaid leave to address the needs of employees at higher risk for severe illness related to COVID-19 or who have a household member at higher risk for severe illness related to COVID-19.

As previously announced, all employees should return to on-campus work no later than June 1. Faculty and staff who are working remotely must have an approved accommodation through Human Resources. An employee who does not have an approved remote accommodation should be working on campus.

ISU campus buildings have been open, however, because of COVID-19 precautions, some office areas have been restricted from the community and some departments have been open by appointment only. Starting June 1, all ISU offices, areas, and departments, will reopen for normal business hours."