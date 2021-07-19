A night of celebration and success for local 4-H members

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over at the Fairgrounds, it was a night full of celebration and success for all those competing in the 4-H events.

The 4-H Program allows children from 3rd through 12th grade to be hands-on in projects in areas like health, science, civic engagement, and agriculture.

On Saturday night, they were celebrated for their year full of hard work.

From llamas to goats, to pigs, the 4-H members were excited to show off all of their hard work from the past year.

One of the 4-H champions says she is proud of her recent success.

"It went really well," Rylee Bull, a 4-H member, said."She [my sister] got champion in pretty much all of her divisions which was awesome, and I was able to be the big sister and cheer her on!"

The Bull sisters say 4-H is really important because it teaches them responsibility and time management.

Once they graduate high school their 4-H campaign comes to an end, but they keep the lessons they've learned for a lifetime.