A new type of sport is taking over, eSports

Esports is becoming more popular around the country. High Schools right here in the Wabash Valley are looking at starting teams of their own.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Esports are becoming more and more popular in high schools all over the country. It's multiplayer competitively played video games. Now, some schools in the Wabash Valley are interested in getting teams of their own started.

It's not your typical ball in your hand, bleachers packed, scoreboard lit up kind of sport, but a lot of schools are looking to start an eSports team.

"You have like a basketball team and they have their own basketball court but when you think of eSports you think of someone playing at home. With this in mind that doesn't really work. You can't really play at home and be part of a team you kind of want that traditional sports feel to play all together with a coach and learn together," Dustin Dudley, Professional Services Manager for ggCircuit and Ebash. "So you see a lot of these places want to start their own high school leagues and its just really something cool and awesome that's been starting about recently."

Dudley said colleges are making eSports teams too.

Rose Hulman Institute of Technology has its own team and Eastern Illinois University is even building a place where Esports can be played.

That's why Martinsville high school in Illinois is looking at starting a team.

They said there are a lot of scholarships for Esports. Plus, it targets a different demographic of students.

"It kinda happened in a top-down fashion where these really high tier guys have been making almost millions of dollars by competing, but there's really no grassroots right now," Dudley said. "There's no middle school or high school for these kids to find their way into the big leagues like that."

Dudley said just like you would use strategy, communication, and teamwork in a typical sports game. You use all that in eSports as well.

"I don't think people realize that there's a lot of teamwork and coordination that factor into playing an eSport," he said.

This fall Ebash in Terre Haute is going to be a part of ggChampions.

The gaming business, ggCircuit is working on giving out $30,000 to $40,000 worth of scholarships and laptops to high schools students who play Esports.

If you want to learn more about Ebash you can visit their website here or Facebook page here.

To learn more about ggCircuit you can visit their website here and Facebook page here.

To learn more about ggChampion you can visit their website here or Facebook page here.  

