VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new trail is open for fans of the great outdoors in Vigo County.

It is at the Wabashiki Fish & Wildlife Area.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it offers people the chance to watch for recurring patterns in nature and bird migration.

If you want to check out the trail, you'll find it near the Dewey Point trailhead.

