WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTH) - There's a new scam targeting Indiana residents.

This time, scammer are reaching out to Hoosiers via text message. Here's how it works.

You will receive a text about unemployment benefits that appears to be coming from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That text will ask you to follow a link to verify your identity.

If you receive a text like that, you are encouraged to delete the message and contact the Indiana Attorney General's Office.