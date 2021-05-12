A new study shows tornadic activity is up 53% in Indiana

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – When we hear the phrase, “Tornado Alley”, we normally think of Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. However, a new study released by QuoteWizard® and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, tornadoes have been found more present in areas in the southeast.

The study looked at tornado frequency by state from 2010 to 2019. They compared those numbers from the previous decade, 2000 to 2009.

Indiana came in 7th for the greatest change in tornado frequency from the previous decade. From 2000 to 2009, Indiana saw 215 tornadoes. While from 2010 to 2019, the study shows Indiana saw 330 tornadoes. That is a 53.5% increase from the previous decade.

Wyoming, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania had the largest increase in tornadic activity. While South Dakota, Florida, and South Carolina saw the largest decrease.

So what factors may have caused this increase?

It can be hard to tell. More awareness, as well as a higher interest in storm spotting by professionals, could lead to higher tornado counts overall in the United States.

Climate change can also play a role but only looking at 20 years cannot justify that Climate Change can be the sole factor. When Meteorologists and Climatologists look at differences in weather and climate, a lot of data from many different years have to be considered.

To find the full report, you can go to quotewizard.com/home-insurance/