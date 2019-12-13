A new store is moving into the old Terre Haute Toys R' Us location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned more about who will take over the old Toys R' Us location near Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute.

The new store will Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

The company's Vice President of Real Estate told us they will open their new Terre Haute location sometime in mid-April of next year.

Ollie's website describes the store as "One of America's largest retailers of closeout merchandise & excess inventory."

Toys R' Us filed for bankruptcy early last year, and the Terre Haute location closed last summer.