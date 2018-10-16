A new storage facility opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A new storage facility opened in Terre Haute Tuesday morning.

Sycamore Storage is located at 3250 Locust Street, just north of Indiana State University's Memorial Stadium.

The business features new climate controlled units, bikes racks, and a beverage station for those that use the nearby trails.

They also have various sizes of units available for rent.

Owners of the business said they wanted to provide convenience and a safe location for their customers.