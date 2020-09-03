A new sport is being introduced at the Vigo County YMCA, and other sport leagues are back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County YMCA is gearing-up to bring back sports. Sports programs were put on hold due to COVID-19. Now, some, but not all sports leagues, have been given the green light. There's also a brand new sport that is being introduced.

On Thursday, Sports Director Shane Chesshir and I spoke about what sports he's bringing back.

You can sign-up for adult basketball, volleyball, and co-ed softball. Due to COVID-19, there will be strict safety measures for all participating.

For example, masks are to be worn before and after play, and Chessir said the sanitation of equipment has ramped up big time!

Chesshir told me that bringing all sports back is a gradual process. He said in time, all sports leagues will return.

He said, "With social gatherings and stuff like that, with the gym availability and the limitations that we have, we're just trying to keep things real simple. We're trying to easily incorporate everybody back into sports."

A brand new sport coming into the Vigo County YMCA is a game called Spike Ball.

Registration for Spike Ball is open to youth and adults. Chesshir says he believes this is the first and only league for this new sport.

Chesshir plans to have a fall and winter league. He came up with this idea of bringing Spike Ball to the community when he was in quarantine. He said, "I was sitting there watching what sports I could on tv and I saw spike ball nationals. I thought 'okay this looks interesting' let's take a look at it."

Chesshir said this sport is very great during a pandemic. He said it was brought here to the YMCA because it is easier to manage the number of players. This is why he is letting students in grades middle through high school sign up to play. He said, "This is two on two. There's a lot of moving and they stay somewhat spread out. So, it's one of those sports you can incorporate, and you can kind of make that transition in being on the safe side too."

To play this game you and your teammate must spike the ball onto the net. The goal is to get the other team to not be able to spike the ball back. For a full list of official rules, you can click here.

Chesshir said he's excited to bring this game to Terre Haute."I think this is something we can get going, and it'll start growing, and I think it'll be something pretty big for not only the YMCA but for our community."

The first games are set to be played on September 13th. It's $60 per team who signs up. Registration for the Spike Ball fall league ends on September 7th. To register for any and all sports you have to go into the Vigo County YMCA.

Chesshir is planning on having open gym times if you cannot register for the league. If you are a member of the YMCA you do not have to pay for the open spike ball gym times. If you are not a member the open Spike Ball gym fee is an $ 8-day pass to the Vigo County YMCA.