A new service to help the homeless in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Reach services owns 59 properties in Terre Haute all to promote independent living. This past Wednesday it was finalized that 1 of those properties would be turned into a day center for the homeless in the area.

"We're creating a safe space for homeless to come for such things as laundry, such things as having a place where they can have mail delivered, finding services that maybe will get them housed and off the street," Susie Thompson, Executive Director for Reach Services said.

Last week the board for Reach Services approved the use of one of their properties to be turned into this day center to help out the homeless in the community.

"I think it's just one stepping stone to hopefully one day actually ending homelessness," Sarah Chandler, Project Manager for Reach Services said.

The two women and the others helping them hope this will help those struggling get back on their feet.

"We want this day center with the idea that we're going to have something long term for our community that will make a difference and really impacts people over time," Thompson said.

It's something Reach Services has been working to do for years.

"We believe that in the long run what we'll be able to do is actually reduce the homeless population locally and help people that have been really struggling to find an answer to moving forward," Thompson said.

They hope to open the day center by March of this year.

So with this, of course, reach services could use some donations. But, it's probably not something you normally think of. They said they need every day around the house items. Like sheets, towels, and furniture