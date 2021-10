TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new pizza restaurant is on its way to Terre Haute.

According to Mod Pizza's website, the chain will open a new location on the city's south side.

It will go into 3580 S US Hwy 41. That's in the Town South Plaza.

The company's website says the restaurant serves pizza, salads, and desserts.

We've reached out to the company for more information about an opening date. We will update this story once we hear back.