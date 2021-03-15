A new rehabilitation service is coming to the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new rehabilitation service is coming to Terre Haute. It'll add to resources already available here in the Wabash Valley, and it will focus on helping those recovering from addiction. Summit Behavioral Health Care is opening up a new detox and residential care facility.

Summit Behavioral Health Center is dedicated to providing easily accessible mental health and addiction services.

Executive Vice President of Business Development, Daniel Krasner, said Summit prides itself on making sure residents are always connected.

He said when people are connected through their recovery journey, it makes staying with the recovery process much easier.

One way summit is making sure its patients stay connected is by offering an alumni service to patients after they complete the 30-day residential program.

The alumni program makes sure patients have access to therapy services after their primary care is complete while also sprinkling in some fun every now and then.

Krasner said, "We call them regularly, we have events, we have parties, we have get-togethers to celebrate recovery and support other people who are in recovery as well and keep that community and connection."

Another program the center will be offering to make sure patients stay connected is the family program.

During this, family members will get tips on how to help their loved ones going through recovery. "They kind of learn a little bit more on how they can support their loved one, learn more about the disease of addiction, and also come on-site and participate in actually family programming with their loved one."

Krasner said he's excited to bring all of these recovery services to the Wabash Valley, along with the new building where these services will be offered.

The new building is called the Anabranch Recovery Center, and it will be open sooner than you may think.

The new center will help to medically detox patients from different levels of substances such as alcohol, opioids, and much more.

After patients check-in for their detox, they'll be able to enter a residential program.

That 30-day program includes on-site group and individual therapy.

The building will be able to hold up to 66 people at one time for treatment.

Krasner said he's excited to be able to bring this service to Terre Haute.

He said he hopes this will be a great new tool for many people to use.

He said, "We've been fortunate to go into areas that sometimes are underserved, or don't have enough beds for addiction treatment, and gone in and really become part of the new community."

The new building is set to be open to the public in mid-July, or early August.