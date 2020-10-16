A new reality show is casting in Linton - here's what it's about

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A new show is casting in Linton, Indiana.

It's a reality show set to be called 'Unexpectedville.' It's a spin-off series from the tv show 'Unexpected' on TLC.

The show follows high school girls who are expecting to have a baby. Casting director Jessica Hughes says this isn't just a pregnancy show.

They want to make the show about the whole town itself. So far, they have been in contact with one girl from Linton.

Hughes says the story is remarkable.

"And then, we sort of have built the whole show around this girl, and her family, and the baby daddy, and the whole thing. It's just the entire community in Linton. It's just really impressive," Hughes said.

They hope to start filming in mid-November.