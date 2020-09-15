A new program is starting at the Vigo County YMCA, and it'll have you dancing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Everyone enjoys music but not everyone can afford to play an instrument. One local organization in Terre Haute is giving your child the opportunity to play, without breaking the bank. The new program being introduced is called Music is Key.

What started as an idea quickly grew into reality. Music has always been near and dear to instructor Garien Woods. He said music has the words if people aren't able to use theirs. It's a universal language for all. He said, "If a kid is angry and needs to vent or express themselves, what better way than music."

Woods is a musician. He's also the creator of the "Music is key" program in Terre Haute. He said he wants to be able to give kids the opportunity to play year-round.

Woods said, "I couldn't afford to buy those instruments, so once was done with the school year I was done playing. I didn't have a program like this where I could've played year-round."

Woods said he loves to be able to give back to the community in a way that is near and dear to his heart. He says without help from the community this program may not have been possible.

This program was made possible with the help of a local business owner. Connie Wrin is the owner of the Verve in Terre Haute.

She donated 8 keyboards along with different percussion instruments.

Woods said the donation allowed for them to start this program. He said, "It's just nice to see that people keep the youth in mind. They see the benefit of doing something constructive for our youth."

Teaching music is not the only thing the program does. Woods said he wants to be able to also teach the kids teamwork and listening skills.

The Music is Key program starts on September 29th. After the 10-week program parents will be able to see what their child has learned. Woods says they are planning on having a music recital around the holidays.

To protect everyone from COVID-19 the Vigo County YMCA is taking all the precautions. They will be wiping down equipment after every use, and everyone will remain socially distanced while wearing a mask.

To register for the new program you can go to Vigo county YMCA.