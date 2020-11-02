A new poll shows Vigo County (an election bellwether) at a dead heat between Trump and Biden

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We know eye es are on Vigo County when it comes to the presidential election.

As a bellwether county, voters here have had a history of voting in line with the winner.

Emerson College conducted a poll in Vigo County to see where voters stand. It shows a dead heat between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Each candidate received 48 percent of support. Three percent said they will vote for someone else.

Bellwether History

Since 1888, Vigo County voters have correctly predicted the presidential election winner - except on two occasions.

Vigo County has the second-longest current streak in the country.

In 2016, President Trump won Vigo County by 14 percent.

The only years that were missed were the 1908 (Republican nominee William Taft defeated Democrat William Bryan) and the 1952 (Republican Dwight Eisenhower defeated Democrat Adlai Stevenson) elections.