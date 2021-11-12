A new pizza place will open soon in Terre Haute - here's a preview of what it'll look like

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now have a look at what an upcoming Terre Haute restaurant will look like when it's ready.

MOD Pizza on Terre Haute's southside is expected to open in the first week of December. The restaurant will be on US Highway 41.

Owners told us the restaurant is unique because of its thin crust and brick-oven pizzas.

"It's been a scramble to get parts, and we are paying a lot more money for everything, but I think we are going to get it done," Owner Scott Womack said.

The restaurant is hiring. Learn how to apply at this link. Womack told us pay starts at $12 per hour, and with tips, you could hit around $15 per hour.