A new needle exchange program might cause controversy

A new needle exchange program in Edgar County is both sensitive and controversial. The program allows addicts to exchange dirty needles for clean ones. While some might agree this keeps needles off the streets.....others are worried to could be enabling drug users.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Donna Jackson, a mother of six, shared with us struggles she has faced as a mother.

One of those struggles included her son being addicted to heroin.

After he looked death in the face several times, he finally decided to get help.

Now, Donna is realizing that a new program might be the solution for other addicts.

"This can be nothing but a good thing. I have nothing but encouragement for people in this program," said Jackson.

That program was developed by the Edgar County Health Department.

The program is both sensitive and controversial.

They created a new needle exchange program which allows addicts to switch out dirty needles for clean ones.

Users can come into the health department anonymously.

They will then receive a phone number that links them to the program.

The program then allows those users to obtain clean materials.

Those materials include clean needles, band-aids, and cotton balls.

The goal of the program is to educate users and keep dirty needles off of the streets.

