A new lease on life: Woman raises money for a new nose

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- 22 years ago in 1998 Valerie Funk was accidentally shot in the face. She underwent 58 surgeries in order to save her life. While her life was saved doctors could do nothing to fix the visible damage the gun caused her.

Doctors said at the time that there nothing they could do to get her nose back.

So she began to get used life with her visible injuries. After being told for years after that there still wasn't a treatment plan for her, Funk decided the way she looked was okay.

During the week of July 13, Funk got very sick. She spent a week in the hospital to receive treatment. While in the E.R. the infection spread to her face which swelled up.

The doctors were concerned with the fact Funk may lose both eyes. She then had to go to Indianapolis to the Methodist hospital there to get treated. Once she arrived doctors began treating her for the illness she contracted.

After she was treated doctors said now would be the best time to get reconstructive surgery for her nose. Doctors said it would help get her sinus infections under control.

When Funk heard this she was overcome with emotion. She said she was in awe at what the doctors had just told her.

While doctors gave her a bit of what the surgery could like, Funk says they cannot tell her right now what will actually happen. She doesn't know if there will be one surgery or more. There could be more surgeries due to complications or how her body heals.

But while there is uncertainty, there is a lot to now look forward to.

The thought of fixing her sinuses, getting a nose, and being able to smell again overwhelmed Funk to the point of tears.

She is so thankful for all the support she has received and will receive.

Funk has started a "GoFundMe" page in order to help pay for the procedures she needs. You can click here to donate.