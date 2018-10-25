A new ice cream shop has more to offer than a cold treat

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A new business in Terre Haute has big plans for the community. Van-Go is a new ice cream shop in town, but it has more to offer than just a cold treat.

It also has sandwhiches and soups for customers to enjoy.

Devin Henry, Van-Go's owner said he wanted to give the community a place to hang out, so they always have something to do.

Henry said they want kids, parents and even teachers to be able to come over after school to do homework or hang out.

He said there are future plans in the works.

Henry said eventually, they want to expand to have a second deck oustide where they can show movies or have concerts.

Van-Go is located at 2405 Poplar Street.