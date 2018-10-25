Clear

A new ice cream shop has more to offer than a cold treat

Van-Go is a new ice cream shop in town that has big plans for the community.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 11:33 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A new business in Terre Haute has big plans for the community. Van-Go is a new ice cream shop in town, but it has more to offer than just a cold treat.

It also has sandwhiches and soups for customers to enjoy.

Devin Henry, Van-Go's owner said he wanted to give the community a place to hang out, so they always have something to do. 

Henry said they want kids, parents and even teachers to be able to come over after school to do homework or hang out.

He said there are future plans in the works.

Henry said eventually, they want to expand to have a second deck oustide where they can show movies or have concerts. 

Van-Go is located at 2405 Poplar Street. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

Image

Helping Terre Haute's Homeless

Image

Digestive Health Summit

Image

Women's Health Fair

Image

The Teal Pumpkin Project

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

Christian Myers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life