A new hotel could be on the way for downtown Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A new hotel could soon be coming to downtown Sullivan.
Officials say 'Sleep-Inn Mainstay Motel' has filed for a construction permit.
If approved the hotel would be built next to the Sullivan Civic Center.
That is on North Court Street.
The projected hotel would have space for 359 occupants and create 20 full-time jobs.
A timeline has yet to be released on when construction could begin.
