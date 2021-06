TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll soon have a new store to pick up household tools.

Signs are up for a new Ace Hardware at The Meadows near 25th and Poplar in Terre Haute.

Officials told News 10 the store would be about a third of the size of the former Stein Mart location.

With the leftover space, the mall says they are actively looking to rent to other vendors.

Stein Mart closed in October of last year.