A new gym in Terre Haute is getting kids more active in a unique way

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Health experts say obesity in children is a serious problem in the United States. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity affect about 13.7 million children and adolescents.

A new place in Terre Haute says it's their mission to get more kids active. It's called Ivy Fit. The unique gym is located at 17 Southland Shopping Center, Terre Haute, 47802.

Jeremy Ivy, owner, says he loves adrenaline. So, he created a facility where kids and adults could let out some energy on some creative obstacle courses.

Ivy Fit has an adult course, kids course, and a balance course where your in a harness with a zipline.

Ivy started out with Ivy Fit in Farmersburg a few years ago. The gym was geared more towards adults and offered a couple bounce houses for kids. He says he realized he needed to attract kids. Ivy set out to create a place where kids could go play that didn't cost a lot of money.

"My kids really like to play on their tablets and phones," Ivy said. "Putting this obstacle course together gave us the ability to work out together and get kids off of their tablets and phones and gets them more active."

To learn more information about Ivy Fit, including hours, click here.