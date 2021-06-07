A new form of technology can get you up and running once again

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A brand new form of technology is here in the Wabash Valley to help you. The goal is to get runners back on their feet. It's called the Run DNA 3D Gate Analysis.

Adam Pomfret is a physical therapist and co-owner at Valley Rehabilitation and Performance.

He said the Run DNA 3-d Gate Analysis Model is to help runners, athletes, and people get back to doing what they love.

When you first walk in you'll go through what Pomfret calls the history of the runner.

Pomfret will find out your goals with running and any trouble you may have before starting the running analysis. Once that's complete you'll then get bandages wrapped around you then reflectors put on you. Next, you'll step on the treadmill and begin running.

A computer will record your movements and let you know what you need to do to improve how you run.

Pomfret said, "Are they collapsing at the hip, do they not have enough motion at the ankle, is there a crossover with the hips? Things like that are very common and the computer helps us see what you can't see with a naked eye."

Pomfret told News 10 he wanted to bring this new technology to the area to help runners, like himself.

He told us many people in the area love to run, and this new tool will help them keep going.

He said, "In my research, I came across a company called Run DNA, and their goals were really aligned with what I wanted to have a clinic here in Terre Haute. Which is a running-specific service for runners."

Pomfret's goal of having a personalized running clinic has now become his reality.

Each time a runner uses the Run DNA 3D Gate Analysis they are given an email that contains all the information they need to know.

The program creates a unique workout program that will help correct, or improve, their running form.

Pomfret said, "This system helps you to know exactly how you're running, and more importantly how you can fix that problem. How you can focus on that one thing. We know from research that you can't strengthen your way out of a running problem, you have to change how you're running."

Pomfret said this new program is a need in the Wabash Valley.

He added that Terre Haute has a long-time tradition of running. To keep runners healthy and in the best shape, Pomfret believes this tool is a great addition to the area.

He said, "There's a good chance with runners that at some point in their running, they're going to have a running injury. And I'd like to be a clinic to help them overcome that injury."

Pomfret said he's excited to help people get back to doing what they love.