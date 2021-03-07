A new family's journey through pregnancy during COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) --The pandemic forced a lot of changes to many people's lives in a short time. For those just starting out their life, the pandemic introduced new problems. People all around the world are still celebrating huge milestones in their lives despite living in a pandemic.

Milestones such as graduating from school, getting married, or even starting a family.

Of course, all those events do look different now that COVID-19 has changed everyone's lives.

The Stevens family is a brand new family living in Greene County.

Parents Katelyn and Anthony Stevens said just like anyone starting out their lives during this time, the new couple was stressed.

She said soon after the couple got married, they found out they were pregnant. Then they found out something else.

Katelyn said, “I did actually get COVID while I was pregnant, so then we were on lockdown. And I did actually have covid while we were in the hospital and when I was having my c-section I tested positive, so we were on lockdown in the hospital too.”

The family went to Greene County General Hospital to have their child.

Katelyn said she didn’t know she had COVID-19 when she was admitted, but she soon found out she did in fact have the virus.

She said hospital staff told her they were going to go through with the c-section anyway because they had to protect her, and her baby as well.

This is a stressful time for any new mother, but Katelyn said the hospital staff made her feel safe about having her child.

She said, “Everyone just took precautions, they wouldn’t let anyone in the room afterward unless they had the full dress, and they would just let us use the button to be on call if we needed anything, and we were just in there with our baby.”

After birth, Katelyn said she and her husband were quarantined in the hospital room for three days.

She told News 10 through all the hard trials the couple had to go through nothing compared to seeing their brand new baby girl safe and healthy.

Katelyn said, “Whenever she let out her first little cry it was definitely a feeling of love and just the sweetest thing you ever heard. And she’s finally here, and everything that we went through was all worth it. ”

The Stevens family said their new baby girl is doing very well and growing very quickly.

The family said they couldn’t be happier to have her here.