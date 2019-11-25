A new diesel event in Terre Haute wants to include the whole family

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Workers at the Vigo County Fairgrounds said they're excited about the 2020 season. They told me they're more than 50% booked up for the year. One of those events is a new diesel truck event.

It was somewhat of a shock when the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza announced recently they were leaving Terre Haute. But one man who had been coming to that event decided to step up and do something about it.

"People are used to coming here. They like coming here. They like the whole surroundings so we want to give them another opportunity to come here and continue on what they were doing in the past," Marty Anderson, the President for Bad Gear said.

Anderson said his biggest mission is to get the community involved and active in the Bad-X extreme diesel truck and offroad event.

"We want to be involved. We want to be an event that all the community is proud of, to start with," he said. "We want all the community to be involved."

The new event will be doing things a lot differently than others in the past. Anderson wants there to be an entire area geared toward families so everyone can be involved. They are also making the back part of the fairgrounds where the after-party will be. Anderson said this way people won't be in your backyard or some parking lot. They will be more contained. Also, on that Sunday they want to open it up to everyone, truck lover or not. That day it will be free to get in and they will have things geared toward families and kids.

The fair board is excited about what the event will bring.

"It's different. That's what I would say, these events we're gonna plan for the different things the different problems per se that we had with the other event we're going to plan to try to minimize those," Mike Morris, President of the Fair board said. "The people in the community are great they just need to get behind it a little more sometimes."

The event will be taking place the last weekend in May.

