A new charitable initiative kicked off this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Another Wabash Valley business kicked off a new charitable initiative this weekend! Bar-Botics is known for serving unique drinks while letting customers play classic arcade games. On Sunday, before the doors opened, the bar turned into a makeshift hair salon.

The business partnered with Serendipity Salon for a hair drive for children with hair loss.

People with at least 8-inches of hair to donate came to the gaming-themed bar for their cut.

This was the first event that Bar-Botics co-owner Ethan Page wanted to put on for his Gaming for Good program.

Page said, "Children with hair loss gives wigs free of charge to children, all the way up until they turn 21, who have lost their hair because of cancer, or severe burns, or other illnesses that have caused them to lose their hair."

When Page first called the serendipity salon and asked for its help to hold this event owner Cheryl Salyers told News 10 she couldn't pass this up.

She said it's very devastating to most people to lose their hair, but especially so if that person is a child.

She told us she quickly gathered her team because there's nothing more important than lending a helping hand.

She said, "I love helping community organizations to help children, or other people in need, or in times of distress. I think it's important that the community comes together to support them in whatever way that they can."

Page said he's thrilled to be finally getting Gaming for Good off the ground.

He told News 10 he's excited to finally be able to give back to the community.

Page said, "You know, we want everything we do to be more than just us, or more than just a business. So, the fact that we can help others, we're just absolutely thrilled with it."

Looking ahead the owners of Bar-Botics are going to be partnering with other local businesses and organizations to offer more Gaming for Good events.

Bar-Botics is located on Wabash Avenue.