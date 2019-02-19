Clear
A new business could bring a lot of money to one small town

Pilot Travel Center is going through the last bit of red tape to build a new truck stop in Marshall, Illinois.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- The Marshall Illinois planning and zoning committee met Tuesday night in city hall.

It was a typical meeting except there were two new faces.

Two representatives for Pilot Travel Centers joined them.

They're wanting to build a new truck stop at the Interstate 70 interchange in Marshall.

The company wants to build the truck stop right off of I-70 that's where, right now, Titlemax sits. 

People like Warren LeFever said this move can only bring good things to the city.

"It's a big money maker for us. You have to realize that there's a lot of sales tax involved," LeFever said 

LeFever said this project has been in the works for a few months now.

He said they can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel and he thinks the city council will approve the project, no problem.

"It took some time but when we get right down to it it's gonna be like the council meeting," he said. "The council meeting to approve this is going to be straight dullsville... motion to approve, second and then they go for a roll call vote and it's done."

One of the questions Tuesday was what's going to happen to the Titlemax that sits there.

Representatives for pilot said that they're actually going to build a brand new building for them and move them in just adjacent to where the current one sits.

They also plan on building a Taco Bell. 

The city council meeting to vote on the truck stop is next Monday at city hall in Marshall.

