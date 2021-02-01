A new bill at the Indiana State House could protect you if it gets passed

INDIANA, (WTHI0 -- A bill at The Indiana Statehouse would prohibit employers from requiring employees to get certain vaccinations. News 10 spoke with the co-author of House bill 1488, Indiana State Representative Cindy Ledbetter, about what her bill means.

Under the bill, employers would not be able to fire people who don't want to get a vaccine that the FDA hasn't fully approved.

The bill states an employer can't fire an employee if they choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine or any vaccine that has been approved for emergency use.

Representative Ledbetter told News 10 because the COVID-19 vaccine wasn't fully approved by the FDA, many people are skeptical about getting it.

She said that's one reason she wrote this bill, to help those who don't want to get the vaccine.

Representative Ledbetter said, "I think it's important for those who want to get vaccinated to be vaccinated, but it's also important right now in these uncertain times to support the people that have concerns about not being vaccinated."

If this bill would pass that would mean all employers in the state would have to follow the rules of the bill.

This includes both corporations and privately owned businesses. Representative Ledbetter told News 10 all Hoosiers deserve protection.

She said, "The bill is important to me for two reasons. The first reason is that it was important to my constituents. The second reason is that protecting public health and retaining public trust is dependent upon the integrity of the science on which it relies."