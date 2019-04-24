Deadline quickly approaching for a new jail location

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A public forum will be held on Wednesday to focus on safety and incarceration.

The Vera Institute of Justice and The Taxpayers Association will tackle topics on the Vigo County jail. The presentation will take place at 6 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.

They plan to crack down on data and brainstorm ideas on how the county can decrease more people ending up behind bars.

They also plan to touch on building a new jail and managing the jail population. Commissioner Brendan Kearns will be there. He says this is an opportunity for people to learn from others.

"I'm looking forward to what they have to say," Kearns said. "There are so many groups that are interested in incarceration in general and it helps me learn about this."

Commissioners are one step closer to finding a location to build a new Vigo County jail. Leaders are still considering three potential jail sites.

The proposed jail locations include a site at Springhill Drive and Indiana 63, a former golf course on Honey Creek Drive, and the current jail government building, which would include the Thompson Honda property at First and Ohio Streets.

Commissioners are expected to give an update to a judge on April 30.

The council will hold a meeting on May 14 to discuss what the commissioners decide.