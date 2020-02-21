A new Terre Haute yoga studio will help you take flight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new yoga studio in Terre Haute is offering students a chance to take flight.

News 10 stopped by Studio Altitude Yoga. It's on Poplar Street in Terre Haute.

The new studio specializes in yoga trapeze. This form of yoga focuses on upper body strength development. It also touches on grip and core strength.

We spoke with the studio's owner.

She says yoga trapeze may be perfect for people who find yoga difficult.

"I personally struggled with the mat. I found that I couldn't get into certain positions and it was frustrating. With the trapeze yoga I can get into those positions a little bit easier or work on moves that can help me get there. It's been really, really invigorating.">

