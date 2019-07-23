Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A new Oregon law will let students take 'mental health days'

When Oregon students go back to school this year, they'll be able to take mental health days without risking an unexcused absence because of a new law that was proposed by a group of high schoolers.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- When Oregon students go back to school this year, they'll be able to take mental health days without risking an unexcused absence because of a new law that was proposed by a group of high schoolers.

The legislation, which Gov. Kate Brown signed last month, lets students have an excused absence if they miss school because of their mental or behavioral health.

Students from across the state came up with the idea at a leadership camp last year and worked with lobbyists and mental health professionals to push for the change.

Hailey Hardcastle, one of the student advocates, said mental health problems could be just as dangerous as physical ailments and should get the same consideration.

"You take a day off if you have a cold, because resting up will make you feel better, and if you're having a really bad anxiety attack or you're going through a bout of depression, taking a day off can make you feel better," she said.

Students are allowed up to five excused absences in a three-month period under state law.

Teachers usually let students make up tests or other work if they have an excused absence, so that can make a big difference, Hardcastle said.

She says that all through high school, she dealt with anxiety and the pressure to get good grades and get involved in lots of activities so she could get into a good college. But it would leave her feeling overworked.

"That caused me to have a ton of anxiety, and so sometimes, throughout high school, my parents would let me a day off -- a mental health day. I found it super, super helpful." The 18-year-old graduated this year and will be attending the University of Oregon in the fall.

The new law won't be a license to cut class, she said.

"The reality is, kids are already skipping school for mental health reasons. They're just [using] tricks to make it look like you're sick," she said. "They say they have a fever, a headache or something like that to make their parents to call them out of school for physical health when they're really struggling mentally."

She hopes this will encourage kids to be more open with their parents and teachers.

"Then, the adults in their lives will know what's actually going on, and hopefully, students who need help can get help in that way," she said.

Utah enacted a similar law last year.

Oregon's suicide rate reached a record high in 2017, according to a report by the Oregon Health Authority. It found that 825 people died by suicide that year. Suicide was the second leading cause of death in Oregon for 15- to 24-year-olds and the third leading cause of death for children 5 to 14.

Last month, Brown also signed Adi's Act, which requires all Oregon school districts to develop comprehensive suicide prevention policies for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and to address the needs of LGBTQ students and other at-risk groups.

The law is named after Adi Staub, a high school student who died by suicide after she came out as transgender, according to the governor's office.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
A pleasant stretch of weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police in Illinois set to kickoff Speed Awareness campaign

Image

Jason Cunningham mistrial

Image

Vigo County government computers attacked by malware

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Stuff the Bus Various Locations July 25th-August 9th

Image

7.23 Wx

Image

'I can't wait,' Locals share their excitement as the YMCA pool plans to reopen its doors

Image

Pacers

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather