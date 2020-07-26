A new Korean War memorial is displayed in Olney, Illinois

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI)- Some loyal volunteers want to make sure every veteran is remembered for their service.

We've told you before on News 10 about two men in Illinois.

They created a Vietnam War display earlier this year.

Now they've created a new display dedicated to the Korean War.

This is the VFW in Olney, Illinois.

Kaleb Beavers and Eric Rennier gathered war memorabilia to put on display for the public.

Beavers said the turnout for this display was greater than the last.

He said it's important to give Korean War veterans the acknowledgment they deserve.

"This is just to remember our Korean War veterans because the korean war is considered the forgotten war and we wanted to make sure it's not forgotten," said Kevin Beavers.

Beavers said he hopes to create new displays, so the public can learn more about the nation's veterans.