Clear

A new Korean War memorial is displayed in Olney, Illinois

Some loyal volunteers want to make sure every veteran is remembered for their service.

Posted: Jul 26, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI)- Some loyal volunteers want to make sure every veteran is remembered for their service.

We've told you before on News 10 about two men in Illinois.

They created a Vietnam War display earlier this year.

Now they've created a new display dedicated to the Korean War.

This is the VFW in Olney, Illinois.

Kaleb Beavers and Eric Rennier gathered war memorabilia to put on display for the public.

Beavers said the turnout for this display was greater than the last.

He said it's important to give Korean War veterans the acknowledgment they deserve.

"This is just to remember our Korean War veterans because the korean war is considered the forgotten war and we wanted to make sure it's not forgotten," said Kevin Beavers.

Beavers said he hopes to create new displays, so the public can learn more about the nation's veterans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 77°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Volunteers create Korean War display

Image

Monument to Eva Kor unveiled

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Day of the Cowboy celebration

Image

Motorcycle ride supports veterans

Image

Jeep Junkies go topless for P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute

Image

302 graduate from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Image

Sunflower maze opens to public for short time

Image

Antique tractors cruise through Edgar and Clark counties

Image

Rummage at the Market supports CASA

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 171122

Reported Deaths: 7589
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1019554829
Lake11366439
DuPage10771507
Kane8665293
Will8024338
Winnebago3486115
St. Clair3106153
McHenry2669111
Madison176271
Kankakee157966
Rock Island143730
Champaign136617
Unassigned1292192
Kendall119121
Peoria98432
Sangamon77533
DeKalb77124
Boone68423
Jackson48719
McLean45615
LaSalle40918
Randolph3997
Ogle3525
Macon32522
Adams3241
Stephenson3046
Clinton29417
Coles29017
Whiteside27216
Tazewell2718
Union26621
Williamson2484
Grundy2405
Monroe22013
Knox2161
Iroquois2055
Vermilion1702
Cass16711
Warren1640
Henry1601
Jefferson15317
Morgan1535
Lee1252
Montgomery1253
McDonough12115
Marion1130
Macoupin1063
Douglas921
Jo Daviess921
Franklin910
Pulaski890
Perry871
Saline770
Christian764
Bureau712
Livingston692
Woodford693
Logan650
Effingham591
Jersey591
Clark530
Johnson490
Jasper487
Mercer460
Moultrie440
Washington430
Fayette413
White410
Cumberland392
Menard390
Mason370
Bond361
Ford361
Shelby361
Alexander350
Lawrence340
Gallatin320
Piatt310
Carroll292
Crawford290
Massac280
Wayne281
Hancock261
Wabash250
De Witt240
Edgar240
Fulton230
Marshall160
Greene140
Schuyler140
Brown120
Hamilton110
Richland110
Pike100
Clay90
Hardin90
Henderson90
Putnam70
Edwards60
Pope60
Scott60
Stark60
Calhoun50
Out of IL11

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 61520

Reported Deaths: 2895
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13549712
Lake6590265
Elkhart430870
Allen3307151
St. Joseph274375
Hamilton2182103
Cass17109
Hendricks1630105
Johnson1529118
Vanderburgh13947
Porter101238
Tippecanoe96011
Clark89745
Kosciusko7549
Madison75364
LaPorte74529
Howard73261
Marshall70019
Bartholomew67245
Noble59428
Monroe57529
Boone57145
Floyd57044
Hancock56837
Delaware54852
Dubois53110
LaGrange52210
Jackson5214
Shelby48925
Grant45429
Warrick41729
Dearborn39127
Morgan38531
Vigo3599
Henry33918
Clinton3213
White32010
Montgomery31521
Lawrence29327
Decatur27432
Wayne2537
Harrison24422
Miami2322
Greene22134
Scott21810
Putnam2058
Daviess20118
DeKalb1964
Jennings19212
Steuben1823
Jasper1802
Gibson1782
Ripley1767
Franklin1708
Perry16312
Orange15724
Starke1474
Jefferson1422
Wabash1403
Fayette1337
Posey1330
Whitley1336
Carroll1212
Huntington1142
Wells1101
Fulton1081
Newton10410
Knox1010
Spencer1011
Randolph914
Washington841
Clay825
Jay750
Rush754
Owen701
Adams691
Pulaski691
Tipton672
Sullivan661
Brown621
Benton560
Fountain532
Blackford482
Martin390
Crawford380
Parke380
Switzerland370
Ohio362
Pike230
Union220
Vermillion220
Warren191
Unassigned0197