VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new COVID-19 testing option in Vigo County.

Gravity Diagnostics started offering tests at Ivy Tech Community College on Monday.

It's in partnership with the county and state departments of health.

The clinic will be open from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. on weekdays. Patients should have test results by 5 P.M. the next day.

The clinic is happening in room H-136-B. Use entrance K on the north side of campus.