A must-see hidden garden in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One piece of land started as a place for an Indiana couple to enjoy their hobbies and escape from reality. Now, they've turned it into a getaway for members of the community to enjoy!

"I found that digging a hole gets your mind away from any of your troubles," said Bridget Brown, the Owner of the Wheeler Street Garden in Terre Haute.

After some life-changing events that occurred many years ago, Brown found herself filling time with gardening as a form of therapy.

Bridget Brown and her husband Wayne Brown owned Windy Ridge Farm Daylily Gardens in Hillsdale, Indiana. They sold that farm and now focus on their Wheeler Street Garden.

Wheeler Street Garden is a private garden that's open to the public. While Bridget plants the flowers, Wayne creates metal garden art.

In the last two years, the Browns have transformed a gutted lot into a colorful garden filled with metal art, gnomes, and pops of life all around it. The Browns shared with News 10 that they take great pride in creating a space for their neighbors to relax and 'just be.'

"Everywhere we live, we try to make things as good or better than we found them. So, you improve what you have or maintain it very well. Who could ask for better than that? That's what good neighbors do," said Bridget Brown.

The couple shared that although they own the garden, many of their neighbors' look out for it as if it were theirs. The free-entry garden is open 24 hours a day. If you do plan to check it out, the Browns have one request:

"Respect the property. Leave it as good or better than you found it!"

If you'd like to purchase any flowers, metal pieces, or garden art from the Wheeler Street Garden, you can contact the Browns directly. You can visit their Facebook page here.

The garden address is 38 W. Wheeler St., Terre Haute, IN.